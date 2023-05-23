SAM RAYBURN – Cayuga Wildcats Kolten and Hayden Goolsby placed 25th at the Texas High School Bass Fishing Association state tournament this past weekend at Lake Sam Rayburn.
The Goolsby brothers finished in the top 12% of 207 competing teams. Their catches weighed in at 23.56 pounds. They earned Academy gift cards for each angler and the boat captain, Shane Goolsby.
They placed ninth overall at the regional tournament after reeling in five fish at 12.87 pounds. They also earned a $500 scholarship to share, plaques and $50 Lew’s gift cards. The duo was also announced as Anglers of the Year during that tournament. Cayuga was also awarded Team of the Year for the Central Division.
Frankston’s Ryan Harper and Rance Harper finished 61st overall as their catches weighed in at 20.94 pounds. Ryan and Rance finished 58th at regionals to earn a spot at state.
Elkhart’s TJ Baker and Wyatt York placed 80th this past weekend with a total weight of 19.72 pounds. Elkhart’s second state-qualifying team of Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge finished 128th overall with a total weight of 16.55 pounds. The Elks finished with a total weight of 36.27 pounds as a school.
The first of Palestine’s two state-qualified teams were Alex Camp and Aiden Camp. The angler pair placed 81st overall at 19.70 pounds. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell finished 139th with a total weight of 15.50 pounds. Palestine finished with a combined weight of 35.20 pounds.
