LAKE BELTON – Cayuga Wildcats Kolten and Hayden Goolsby placed 23rd overall on Lake Belton the Bass Fishing State tournament this past weekend.
The Goolsby brothers wrapped their season by placing in the top 25 of 325 competing schools Saturday. The angler duo reeled in 10 total fish at 18.73 pounds, which helped Cayuga finish 16th out of 130 competing schools.
Molly White and Blake Shook was next on the list with four fish caught at 9.76 pounds as they finished 145th. Landan and Jadan Henry placed a few slots behind them with four fish reeled in at 9.63 pounds, which landed them in 148th.
Frankston’s Bayne Bacon and Walker London were their top performers as placed 71st with eight fish caught at 14.35 pounds.
Clayton Merritt and Payton Hoffman weighed in two fish at 2.79 pounds, which placed them 270th. Finally, Robert Walker Jr. and Austin Carr weighed in at 1.66 pounds with their only catch.
Frankston collectively placed 69th at the tournament.
Palestine’s Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell caught six fish during the tournament at 9.13 pounds. The duo placed 157th overall.
Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly had three fish weighed in at 4.53 pounds to land them in 239th, while Presley Warden’s two catches weighed in a 4.08 pounds for 246th.
Palestine placed 74th as a team.
Elkhart had one team on the waters in TJ Baker and Mason Mattern who finished tied for 195th after catching four fish at 6.95 pounds.
Oakwood’s Trinidy Bynum and Jackson Bentley rounded the area performers out in 281st after reeling in a single catch at 2.18 pounds.
Columbia took first on the day as their dup caught 10 fish at 25.95 pounds. Fredricksburg’s anglers took second at 25.24 pounds, while Lovejoy finished third at 23.9 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.