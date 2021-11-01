LAKE PALESTINE – Cayuga Wildcat anglers Kolten Goolsby and Hayden Goolsby placed fifth at the Lake Palestine fishing tournament this past weekend. Cayuga had nine total teams weigh in fish at the competition, which slotted them fourth overall as a school.
The pair continues to build on top of their impressive as they reeled in five fish for a total of 14.48 pounds. The Wildcats had another pair finish inside the top 25 with Landan Henry and Jaden Henry placing 22nd overall.
The two reeled in three fish that weighed in at 6.77 pounds. Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger placed 33rd overall after catching two fish for a total weight of 5.38 pounds.
Molly White and Blake Shook was the next on the list with two fish at 3.1 pounds. Hesston Huff and Tyler Keller lone fish weighed in at 2.01 pounds.
Kalleb LaFitte and Tyler Turnman weighed in at 1.95 pounds. MacKenzie LeGard and Braxton Killion came in 102nd at a total weight of 1.76 pounds.
Shiloh Peckham and Jaden Davis followed them in 103rd with a total weight of 1.73 pounds. Aidan Gonzales and Ethan Gonzales was the final angler team in 106th with one fish caught at 1.7 pounds.
Other competing teams included Steven Wingfield and Ayden Stovall, Kynzie Watson and Madi Mills, Toby Jordan and Trinity Oliveira, Garrett Krumnow and Garrett Chambers, Tatum Willingham and Morgan Banta and Kayleigh Hornback and Amanda Scheppler.
Cayuga's next tournament is Dec. 4 at Richland Chambers. It will be their final tournament of the fall year before they return Feb. 26 at Cedar Creek.
