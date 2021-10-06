LAKE FORK – The Cayuga Wildcats bass fishing team placed sixth at Lake Fork in their first tournament of the season.
Anglers Kolten Goolsby and Hayden Goolsby finished fourth overall at the tournament. The tandem caught five fish for a total weight of 8.26 pounds.
They were one of two teams who placed inside the top-20 for Cayuga. Molly White and Blake Shook finished 17th after they caught five fish for a total weight of 6.56 pounds.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield was the next best angler pair for Cayuga as they finished 66th. They caught four fish for a total weight of 3.47 pounds.
Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger finished 70th overall. Their three fish weighed in at 3.25 pounds.
MacKenzie LeGard and Braxton Killion slotted 92nd after catching three fish at 2.36 pounds. Aidan Gonzales and Ethan Gonzales finished 98th. The pair caught two fish at 2.08 pounds.
Jaden Davis and Shiloh Peckham was the seventh Wildcat pair to weigh in fish. They had a single catch they weighed in at 2.03 pounds.
Garrett Krumnow and Garrett Chambers caught two fish (1.7 pounds), while Tatum Willingham and Morgan Banta was the ninth team to weigh in at 1.66 pounds.
Landan Henry and Jadan Henry was the 10th and final team to weigh in fish at 1.22 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.