CEDAR CREEK – The Elkhart Elks and Palestine Wildcats are sending two angler duos to state as both placed inside the top-30 percent at the regional fishing tournament on Cedar Creek this past weekend. Cayuga’s Kolten and Hayden Goolsby placed top-10 as they also punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Cayuga’s Goolsby brothers headlined the list of area anglers headed to state as they placed ninth overall after reeling in five fish at 12.87 pounds. They also earned a $500 scholarship to share, plaques and $50 Lew’s gift cards. The duo was also announced as Anglers of the Year.
Cayuga’s Justliegh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger was the next to place for the Wildcats in 94th. The pair caught two fish at 4.01 pounds.
Steven Wingfield and Ayden Stovall was 118th with their lone catch weighing in at 3.03 pounds. Landan Henry and Cason Mills placed 135th with their catch coming in at 1.84 pounds. Gus Wilfong and Gus Beckendorf were the final Wildcats to place in 142nd. They caught one fish that weighed 1.67 pounds.
Cayuga was also awarded Team of the Year for the Central Division.
Two of Elkhart’s three competing teams advanced to state with Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge highlighting their day in 27th place. The two caught three fish at 10.97 pounds. TJ Baker and Wyatt Work was the next in 41st with five fish caught at 9.5 pounds. Scott Black and Jeb Chapin was the third Elkhart team to place. Their lone catch weighed in at 2.51 pounds, which spotted them 125th.
The Palestine Wildcats will also have two teams representing them on the state level. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed 26th with five fish caught at 11.18 pounds. The pair finished second on the year for Anglers of the Year. Alex and Aiden Camp placed 63rd with two fish caught at 7.07 pounds.
The state tournament will be May 20 at Sam Rayburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.