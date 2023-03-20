LAKE PALESTINE – Cayuga Wildcats Kolten and Hayden Goolsby proved to be the best angler duo on the water Saturday as they placed first at the Lake Palestine Fishing Tournament.
A lot of accomplishments to celebrate for Cayuga’s bass fishing team after this past weekend. Not only did Hayden and Kolten finish first overall, but Cayuga tied for first out of 31 teams for Central Division Team of the Year with two of their angling teams placing inside the top 10. They’re also one of nine teams to advance to Cedar Creak for the regional tournament April 15.
The Goolsby brothers caught five fish that weighed in at 13.64 pounds Saturday to earn them first overall. They also finished second overall for Anglers of the Year.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield finished 38th this past weekend after catching two fish at 5.76 pounds. The pair finished seventh overall for Angler of the Year, which stamped their ticket to a top-10 showdown June 24th at Lake Palestine for an opportunity to advance to nationals.
Jaden Davis and Shiloh Peckham placed 45th overall with three fish caught at 4.7 pounds. Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger placed 52nd with two fish caught at 3.6 pounds. Landan Henry and Cason Mills finished 61st. Their lone catch weighed in at 3.17 pounds.
Tatum Willingham and Madi Mills placed 64th. The pair caught two fish that weighed in at 2.83 pounds. Presley Warden and Justin Haak finished 77th overall with their only catch weighing in at 1.9 pounds.
Kallen LaFitte and Tyler Turman tied for 79th with one catch at 1.76 pounds. Gus Wilfong and Gus Beckendorf finished 84th with their one catch weighing in at 1.68 pounds, while Molly White and Blake Shook finished 87th.
Cayuga finished sixth overall as a school with a total of 10 fish reeled in at 24.1 pounds.
