LAKE FORK – Cayuga’s Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield finished second in their first tournament of the season on Lake Fork this past weekend.
Cayuga finished second overall as a team out of 29 schools. Four of their fishing teams placed inside the top-25 of the 174 teams who competed.
Stovall and Wingfield headlined Cayuga’s day as the pair caught five fish with a weight of 7.05 pounds. They earned a $1000 scholarship to share, $200 each Lew’s gift cards and plaques. They were captained by Chris Stovall.
Kolten and Hayden Goolsby finished eighth on the water with five fish caught at 4.99 pounds. They earned $100 each Lew’s gift cards.
Presley Warden and Justin Haak placed 16th with four fish caught at 4.22 pounds. They each earned a $25 Academy gift card. Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsigner finished 21st overall with three fish caught at 3.67 pounds. They each earned #20 Academy gift cards.
Cayuga also had an additional four teams who weighed in fish on the day.
Kallen LaFitte and Tyler Turman finished 33rd with two fish weighed in at 3.02 pounds. Molly White and Blake Shook caught one fish at 1.88 pounds, which earned them 51st.
Gus Wilfong and Gus Beckendorf caught three fish at 1.4 pounds for 68th, while Aidan Gonzales and Ethan Gonzales captured one fish at 1.3 pounds for 68th.
Cayuga will be back on the water Oct. 29th on Richland Chambers.
