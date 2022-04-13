LAKE PALESTINE – Cayuga’s Molly White and Blake Shook graced the top 10 at the Regional Bass Fishing tournament on Lake Palestine this past weekend as one of three Cayuga teams to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
White and Shook were one of three angler pairings to advance to state for Cayuga. The duo reeled in five fish for a total weight of 12.88 pounds to finish 10th overall. They also earned plaques, $500 scholarships and $100 Lew’s gift cards. They’re captained by Jeff Aaron.
Landan Henry and Jadan Henry finished 21st overall as the second Cayuga pair to advance to state. They captured five fish at 10.81 pounds. The brothers are captained by Jason Henry.
Finally, Kolten and Hayden Goolsby reeled in three fish at 4.99 pounds, which slotted them in 81st place. They were also presented their Central Division Top 10 plaques by finishing fifth in the division – they’re captained by Shane Goolsby.
Cayuga finished sixth on the day out of 67 schools.
Palestine also advanced three teams to the state tournament. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed 41st on the day after capturing three fish for a total weight of 7.77 pounds. Presley Warden placed 46th with three fish caught at 7.48 pounds, while Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly finished 63rd. The two caught two fish at 6.09 pounds. Palestine placed 13th collectively.
Frankston will also be well represent at state with three of their teams advancing to the big tournament. Bayne Bacon and Walker London finished 27th on the day as they caught five fish at 9.37 pounds.
Robert Walker and Austin Carr was the next to headline their state qualifiers as they finished 74th at regionals. Their lone catch weighed in at 5.37 pounds.
Finally, Payton Hoffman and Clayton Merritt took 97th place with two fish caught at 4.23 pounds. Frankston finished 14th as a unit.
Elkhart’s TJ Baker and Mason Mattern will be the lone representatives for the Elks after their two catches landed them in 85th place.
Oakwood’s Trinidy Bynum and Jackson Bentley finished 35th out of 264 teams after catching two fish at 8.26 pounds.
The state tournament will take place May 14-15 at Lake Belton in Temple.
