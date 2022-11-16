LAKE TAWAKONI – The Elkhart Elks had two fishing teams finish inside the top-15 of Saturday's bass fishing tournament at Lake Tawakoni.
TJ Baker and Wyatt York enjoyed a successful day on the waters represented Elkhart in seventh place. The angler duo caught four fish for a total weight of 10.1 pounds. Scott Black and Jeb Chapin finished 12th overall with three fish caught at 8.88 pounds.
Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge was the next pair of Elks to place as they caught one fish at 1.6 pounds. The Elks as a team totaled eight fish caught at 20.58 pounds.
The Palestine Wildcats also had a pair of anglers finish inside the top-15 of last weekend’s tournament. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed 11th overall with three fish caught at 9.44 pounds. Tate Evans and Rodney Harper finished 14th overall with a total of three fish caught at 8.47 pounds.
Cason Clark and Hudson Slate caught one fish that weighed in at 3.61 pounds which slotted them 48th on the day. Palestine finished seventh overall after reeling in seven total fish at 21.52 pounds.
Frankston’s best duo was Carson Bizzell and Tristan McCoy who placed 42nd on the day. Together they caught two fish that weighed in at 3.86 pounds.
Kayson Poe and Bryce Blackmon placed 60th on the lake with one fish caught at 2.52 pounds. Cason Phillips and Payton Hoffman were 69th with one fish caught at 1.92 pounds.
The East Division’s next tournament will come Feb. 11th at Lake Palestine.
