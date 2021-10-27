CADDO LAKE – Two Anderson County school districts competed in the Texas High School Bass Association East Division tournament on Caddo Lake this past weekend.
Elkhart High School had seven teams consisting of 11 anglers to fish the tournament. Elkhart anglers, Scott Black and Cayden Trim caught five fish that placed them 24th with a total weigh-in weight of 4.31 pounds. Next from Elkhart ranked Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge coming in at 35th with 3.51 pounds.
Angler TJ Baker brought in 1.21 pounds and placed 70th. Placing 75th was Colton Fisher and Ashton Page with 1.01 pounds. Trevor Morgan was the final angler from Elkhart to weigh-in with .68 pounds placing 87th. Other anglers that represented Elkhart High School included Andrew Bedre, and Wyatt York and Kameron Coots.
Palestine High School competed in the East Division tournament with seven teams. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell reeled in three fish that weighed in 3.02 pounds placing 40th. Placing next for Palestine at 49th was Carter Graham and Tanner Sessum with 2.30 pounds.
Presley Warden weighed in 1.20 pounds and placed 71st. Anglers Cason Clark and Hudson Slate placed 84th with .74 pounds. Also fishing from Palestine were James Talley and Nathan Shaw, Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly and Mason Mitchell and Peayton Giles.
There was a total of 140 teams from 24 different angler clubs competing at Caddo Lake.
The next scheduled tournament for the East Division will be Nov. 20 at Lake Palestine.
