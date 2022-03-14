LAKE O PINES – Elkhart Elk anglers Scott Black and Cayden Trim placed third at the Lake O The Pines Tournament this past weekend.
Elkhart placed seventh as team Saturday, but it was Black and Trim that stood out amongst the bunch. The two reeled in five fish at a total weight of 21.07 pounds for third place out of 129 boats. Trim caught the second biggest bass in the tournament weighing in at 4.92 pounds.
Elkhart’s Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge also placed at the tournament coming in at the 44th spot. The pair caught two fish at 4.92 pounds.
Palestine’s Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell enjoyed a successful day on the water as they finished 10th on the day. The angling pair reeled in four fish at 12.8 pounds. They were one of three teams to place on the day.
Presley Warden caught three fish weighing in at 9.87 pounds, which landed him at 18th on the day. Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly caught two fish at 7.62 pounds, which earned them 24th in the tournament.
Overall, Palestine finished fifth as a team.
Frankston’s Payton Hoffman and Clayton Merritt placed 14th on the day with four fish caught weighing in at 10.78 pounds. Robert Walker Jr. and Austin Carr lone catch of 5.45 pounds was good enough to slot them 38th.
Together, Frankston finished 12th as a team.
Saturday marked the final tournament of the year before the Regional tournament at Lake Palestine April 9.
