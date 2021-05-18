LAKE TEXOMA – Elkhart Elk Justin Ham finished inside the top 18% of angler competitors at the Texas High School Bass Association state competition this past weekend.
Hamm hit the waters solo during the two-day event on Lake Texoma. He finished 47th overall after reeling in 10 fish for a total weight of 19.55 pounds.
Elkhart had a pair of teams make weigh-in as well. Hunter Meador also fished solo and weighed in two fish at 6.34 pounds. Scott Black and Cayden Trim placed 189th as their three catches weighed in at 5.67 pounds.
Cayuga's Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta finished as the top performers for the Wildcats – placing inside the top 100 of 271 total teams. They finished 66th after reeling in nine fish at 17.11 pounds.
Angler duo Steven Wingfield and Ayden Stovall also competed for Cayuga and reeled in three fish for a total weight of 5.31 pounds as they finished 195th.
Frankston's Tyler Fridinger and Clayton Merritt placed 186th with three fish for a total weight of 5.77 pounds.
Indian pair Bayne Bacon and Walker Landon weighed in two fish at 3.72 pounds.
Anderson County will have three high school angler teams compete in the Texas High School Bass Association Angler of the Year tournament. The Angler of the Year tournament, sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, will be held on June 19 at Grapevine Lake.
The top 10 high school anglers in each division across the state were invited to compete at the Angler of the Year challenge.
Goolsby and Banta placed 6th overall in the Central Division and will represent Cayuga at the tournament. The Cayuga team is led by boat captain, Shane Goolsby.
In the East Division, Black and Trim from Elkhart High School placed 9th in the overall ranking. Richard Black serves as the boat captain for the Elkhart team.
Finally, Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell from Palestine High School placed 10th in the final rankings and were led by boat captain, Joey Mason.
