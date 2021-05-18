Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.