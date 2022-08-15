LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. – Cayuga’s Kolten and Hayden Goolsby earned the opportunity to compete at the Bassmaster High School National Championship this past weekend in South Carolina.
The Goolsby brothers were one of 15 teams who represented Texas on the national stage. Out of the 13,000 Bass nation members nationwide, 314 teams earned the right to compete on the sport’s grandest stage.
The three-day event set sail Thursday. The first two days were used to narrow down the top-12 teams who would advance to Saturday’s final round. The angler duo sat in 37th place out of 314 at the conclusion of day one. They weighed in five fish for 11 pounds, three ounces.
The pair finished Friday placing as the 59th best team in the nation. Friday officially closed a five-day stretch -- three pre-fishing and two tournament days – of hard fishing for the two brothers.
The two advanced from the state tournament where they had placed 23rd overall of 325 competing schools. They were captained by Shane Goolsby.
