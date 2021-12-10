RICHLAND CHAMBERS – Cayuga Wildcat anglers Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger placed ninth at the Richland Chambers tournament this past weekend.
Harrison and Cretsinger weighed in three fish at 10.53 pounds. The pairing finished the fall portion of the season 13th overall of the 218 total teams in the Central Division. They each received a $50 Lew’s/Strike King gift card. Their boat captain is Justin Harrison.
Tatum Willingham and Morgan Banta were one of three teams to place inside the top 50 at Richland Chambers for the Wildcats. The pair placed 42nd with two fish weighed in at 4.61 pounds.
Molly White and Blake Shook followed them in 45th. The two anglers also weighed in two fish at 4.33 pounds.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield were the next Cayuga duo to place in 57th. The two reeled in two fish at 3.32 pounds. Kolten and Hayden Goolsby pulled in one fish at 2.22 pounds that landed them in 73rd. Overall, the two finished the fall season as the eighth-best Central Division pairing.
Hesston Huff and Tyler Keller were the final Cayuga team to place in 94th. They reeled in one fish at 1.6 pounds.
Cayuga placed eighth overall as a school.
Cayuga will return to the waters on Feb. 26 at Cedar Creek Lake.
