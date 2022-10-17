LAKE O’ PINES – The Palestine Wildcats had a pair of teams finish inside the top-15 of Saturday’s bass fishing tournament at Lake O’ Pines. Tanner Sessum and Ashton Scarbrough placed eighth overall, while Aiden Camp and Alex Camp finished 14th overall.
It was a good day on the lake for both of Palestine’s top teams as they both reeled in five fish on the day. Sessum and Scarbrough five catches added up to 12.5 pounds. Aiden and Alex’s five fish came in at 11.38 pounds.
Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell was the third of six teams that caught fish for the Wildcats this past weekend. The pair placed 35th overall with four fish weighing in at 8.81 pounds. Reed Braly and Peayton Giles finished four fish at 6.93 pounds earned them 46th at the tournament.
Tate Evans and Rodney Harper was 93rd with one fish at 2.15 pounds. Bryce Bradford and Colt James finished 94th overall with one fish caught at 2.11 pounds.
Palestine placed fourth overall as a school with 14 total fish weighed in at 32.69 pounds.
Frankston had seven teams reel in catches on the day with Tristan McCoy and Carson Bizzell headlining their school in 26th. The two caught four fish at 9.46 pounds.
Logan Taylor and Jared Cook finished 64th with two fish caught at 4.45 pounds. Levi White and Jameson Wallace caught two fish at 4.08 pounds, which earned them 70th overall. Ryan Harper and Rance Harper finished 72nd with two fish weighing in at 3.93 pounds.
Kayson Poe and Byrce Blackmon placed 77th as their two fish weighed in at 3.7 pounds. Ella Dowling and Sydney Nelson finished 96th, while Austin Carr ad Walker London was 107th.
Frankston finished 13th with eight fish caught at 17.99 pounds.
Elkhart’s Scott Black and Jeb Chapin topped the Elks qualifying teams in 23rd – reeling in five fish at 9.63 pounds. TJ Baker and Wyatt York snagged three fish at 4.33 pounds for 66th.
Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge finished 98th. Jaon Ballard and Braden Wiggins were 103rd. And Weldon Anderson and William Smalley placed 109th.
Elkhart finished 15th overall with nine fish weighed in at 15.85 pounds. Arp finished first, Bullard finished second and Lindale was third.
Palestine, Frankston and Elkhart return to the water Nov. 12 at Lake Tawakoni, which will be their final fall tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.