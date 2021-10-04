BOB SANDLIN – Palestine Wildcat anglers Carter Graham and Tanner Sessum finished second best in their first tournament of the season at Lake Bob Sandlin.
Graham and Sessum was one of two Palestine teams to finish among the top 15 of the 125 plus schools that charted the waters of Lake Bob Sandlin. Graham and Sessum reeled in five fish for a total weight of 12.75 pounds.
Peayton Giles and Mason Mitchell finished 15th overall with three fish weighed at 9.2. Reed Braly and Bryce Bradford finished 43rd with two fish weight at 4.92 pounds.
Presley Warden was 65th with two fish at 3.36 pounds, Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed 77th, Hudson Slate and Cason Clark were 81st, while James Talley and Nathan Shaw were 87th.
The Elkhart Elks also had a pair of angler teams finish inside the top 15 of their first event. Scott Black and Cayden Trim were ninth as they reeled in five fish at 10.06 pounds.
Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge also caught five fish at 9.22 pounds.
Colton Fisher and Ashton Page placed inside the top 50 in 41st after catching two fish at 4.92 pounds. Andrew Bedre was 44th with two fish caught at 4.8 pounds.
Elkhart pair TJ Baker and Mason Mattern were the final duo to weigh in with a total weight of 1.6 pounds.
Frankston's Jayden Singletary and Zachary Henderson were the top performers for the Indians as their two fish weighed in at four pounds.
Carson Allen and Brayden Madison also caught a pair of fish and their weigh in of 2.96 was good enough for 70th.
Clayton Merritt and Payton Hofman were the final team to weigh in for Frankston. They finished 101st with one fish at 1.57 pounds.
Grapeland's Scout Harrison and Gaven Salmon were the lone fishing team for the Sandies and they tied for 67th with two fish caught at 3.07 pounds.
