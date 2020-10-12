The Palestine, Elkhart and Frankston high school bass fishing teams competed at the East Caddo Lake tournament this past weekend. 136 teams set sail on the waters Saturday and 290 fish were weighed in.
The Wildcats has five teams weigh in fish on the lake with two placing inside the top 30 of total qualified teams. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed 11th on the afternoon with five fish weighed for a total weight of 5.78 pounds.
They were one of two teams to reel in five fish for Palestine. Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly caught five fish on the day for a total weight of 3.92 pounds, which landed them a 27th place finish.
Presley Warden and Carter Graham weighed in a fish at 1.51 pounds for 64th place. Andrew Camp placed 85th with a single fish weighed at .81 pounds, while Sam Braly and Mason Mitchell was the final team placed for Palestine at 89th.
The two caught a fish for a total weight of .59 pounds.
The Elks had a successful day on the lake with five of their teams weighing fish. Duo Hunter Meador and Roger Mann placed as Elkhart's top fishers in 13th place.
The pair caught five fish for a total weight of 5.28 pounds. They were accompanied inside the top 20 by Justin Ham and Carter Allen who placed 16th on the day with five fish weighed in at 5.17 pounds.
They were the second of three teams to max out at five caught fish. Scott Black and Cayden Trim placed 38th with five fish caught for a total weight of 3.2 pounds.
Jacob Hays and Russell Rutledge placed 60th after weighing in two fish for a total weight of 1.77 pounds. Reelers Colton Fisher and Ashton Page was the final team to place for the Elks in 78th with a fish weighed at 1.06 pounds.
Frankston had three teams weigh in fish on the day beginning with Clayton Merritt and Tyler Fridinger who placed 28th on the day with five fish caught for a total weight of 3.72 pounds.
Bayne Bacon and Walker London placed 42nd on the lake with four fish caught for a total weight of three pounds.
Trenton Taylor and Hunter Holland was the final pair to place for Frankston on the waters in 74th. The duo weighed four fish on the day for a total weight of 2.09 pounds.
Palestine, Elkhart and Frankston – the East division – will be back on the waters Oct. 31 at Bob Sandlin lake for their final tournament until February 2021.
