BOB SANDLIN – The Palestine Wildcats saw two of their bass fishing teams finish inside the top-10 at Lake Bob Sandlin this past weekend. Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed third, while Alex Camp and Aiden Camp finished eighth overall.
It was an efficient day on the water for Palestine who finished seventh among 23 competing schools. Mason and Mitchell headlined their anglers in third with five fish caught at 15.51 pounds – just two pounds out of first place.
Alex and Aiden were the next anglers to place with five fish caught at 13.31 pounds, which earned them eighth place. The two angler pair were the only two Wildcat teams to place.
The Elkhart Elks fishing team sent three into the top-35 as they finished eighth as a school. Carlee Parker and MacKinsey Gabbard placed 27th with four fish caught at 9.54 pounds. TJ Baker and Wyatt York finished 30th with five fish caught at 9.38 pounds.
Scott Block and Jeb Chapin were 34th with five fish caught at 8.96 pounds. Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge were the final pairing to place. They caught four fish at 6.61 pounds, which landed them in 49th.
The Frankston Indians also had four angler teams to place with Robert Walker Jr. and Carson Allen being at the top of their performers. The two finished 64th with three fish caught at 5.12 pounds. Tristan McCoy and Carson Bizzell placed 67th with three fish caught at 4.87 pounds.
Logan Taylor and Jared Cook landed in 72nd with three fish caught at 4.27 pounds. Finally, Sydney Nelson and Ella Dowling finished 96th with one catch for 2.24 pounds.
Palestine, Frankston and Elkhart next time on the water will be April 15th at Cedar Creek for the Regional Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.