LAKE PALESTINE – Palestine’s Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell placed third overall in their first tournament of the season this past weekend on Lake Palestine.
Mason and Mitchell catches on the lake weighed in at 12.63 pounds – with their largest catch weighing in at a little over 6.03 pounds. Tanner Sessum and Ashton Scarbrough was the next Wildcats duo to weigh in as they finished 28th overall at 6.02 pounds. Alex and Aiden Camp were 66th overall at 2.8 pounds. Hudson Slate and Cason Clark rounded at their anglers who caught fish in 87th at 1.83 pounds
Frankston finished sixth as a team with three angling pairs placing inside the top-25. At the top was Ryan and Rance Harper who finished 15th best with a total weight of 8.55 pounds. Tristan McCoy and Carson Bizzell followed them in 17th at 8.46 pounds. Austin Carr and Walker London crept into the top-25 as they placed 24th at 6.49 pounds.
Logan Taylor and Jared Cook were the next Frankston anglers to place in 82nd (1.93 pounds), while Ella Dowling and Sydney Nelson finished 84th (1.87 pounds). Bryce Blackmon and Kayson Poe was the final Frankston anglers to place as they finished 104th at 1.36 pounds.
Elkhart finished ninth overall with Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge leading their group in 27th at 6.28 pounds. TJ Baker and Wyatt York were next on the list in 36th (5.12 pounds). Carlee Parker and MacKinsey Gabbard placed 45th (4.86 pounds). Scott Black and Jeb Chapin were the final anglers for Elkhart to place in 55th (3.74 pounds).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.