LAKE PALESTINE -- Palestine High School Anglers, Tanner Sessum and Carter Graham received first place in the Texas High School Bass Association East Division tournament on Lake Palestine.
The anglers weighed in 18.24 pounds, and Carter Graham received the big bass award for his 8.38 pound bass! The anglers were awarded $2000 scholarships, Lew’s gift cards and plaques.
Graham also won Costa sunglasses for having the big bass of the tournament. Kevin McClellan, captain for the anglers, was recognized with a plaque.
Elkhart High School was also represented in the top placings of the tournament. Scott Black placed 3rd in the tournament with a total weigh-in weight of 15.94. Black received a $500 scholarship, Lew’s gift cards, and a plaque at the awards ceremony. A plaque was awarded to Richard Black, captain of the Elkhart angler.
Additional Palestine and Elkhart anglers were additionally competitive in the tournament. Elkhart High School had 7 teams consisting of 11 anglers to fish the tournament. Elkhart anglers, Hunter Meador and Russell Rutledge placed 32nd with a total weigh-in weight of 6.05 pounds.
Coming in at 49th with 4.66 pounds were anglers Colton Fisher and Ashton Page. Other anglers that represented Elkhart High School included TJ Baker and Mason Mattern, Trevor Morgan, Andrew Bedre, and Wyatt York and Kameron Coots.
Palestine High School also competed in the East Division tournament with 7 teams. Mason Mitchell and Peayton Giles weighed in 4.66 pounds placing 49th. Placing next for Palestine at 91th was Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell with 1.70 pounds.
Presley Warden weighed in 1.43 pounds and placed 97th. Anglers Bryce Bradford and Reed Braly placed 99th with 1.42 pounds. Also fishing from Palestine were Cason Clark and Hudson Slate and James Talley and Nathan Shaw.
There was a total of 153 teams from 24 different angler clubs competing at Lake Palestine. The next THSBA East Division Tournament will be held at Sam Rayburn on February 19.
