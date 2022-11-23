ELKHART – Cayuga Head Coach Colton Hearrell celebrated his first career win Tuesday following their 53-42 win over the Elkhart Elks.
A competitive contest went in favor of the Wildcats after trailing entering the final quarter of play. The game had displayed a back-and-forth exchange throughout the entire afternoon with neither side leading by more than eight.
Cayuga’s Gunner Douglass scored the first seven points for the Wildcats to keep the game locked at seven with 2:30 left in the opening quarter. Cayuga built a small three-point lead thanks to split free throws from Chase Hearrell and a pair of free throws from Ben Winkel.
Back-to-back baskets from Trystyn Tidrow and Jayden Chapman allowed the Elks to jump in front 11-10 before a basket plus foul by Chapman sat them in front 41-10.
Cayuga’s Hearrell scored the final four points of the quarter to tie things at 14.
The game continued to remain close throughout the second quarter. Hearrell scored the first three points of the second for Cayuga before a pair of buckets from Elkhart’s Hall pushed them back in front, 18-17.
Hall found his sixth straight point off a flashy dime from Chapman to give the Elks a three-point lead. From that point, the Wildcats went on to outscore Elkhart 10-4 in the final 2:30 minutes. They led 27-24 at the half.
The Elks took over the third quarter as they built the largest lead of the night for either side 37-29. Cagan Abbas opened the half with back-to-back threes to give the Elks a 30-27 lead.
Elkhart outscored Cayuga 7-2 over the next minute and a half.
Final baskets from Hearrell and Whit Jenkins cut their deficit to four as they trailed 37-33 going into the final quarter.
Cayuga’s offense exploded in the final quarter – outscoring Elkhart 21-5. The Wildcats opened the quarter with a 9-1 run. Bo Barrett scored four of his eight points during that stretch.
A pair of free throws from Chapman temporarily halted Cayuga’s run. However, the Wildcats once again picked up a steam and outscored the Elks 11-2 over the final 4:20 minutes of the game.
Hearrell finished with 15 points, while Douglass added 11. Jenkins and Barrett both finished with eight. Elkhart’s Chapmn led all scorers with 18 points. Abbas finished with 10 points, while Tidrow had seven.
Cayuga travels to Slocum Tuesday, while the Elks end their three-game homestand against Overton the same day.
