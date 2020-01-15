District 20-3A
Crockett 73, Westwood 48
The Westwood Panthers fell to the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday evening, 73-48, in a District 20-3A contest.
Bri'Darian Hunt dropped 19 on the night, while JaCory Furr added 14 points. The Panthers (9-14, 1-2) will host the Elkhart Elks Friday in a rivalry district match.
Elkhart 49, Frankston 31
The Elkhart Elks glided past the Frankston Indians Tuesday behind a huge third quarter on both ends of the floor.
The Elks carried an 18-17 lead into half time before they extended their advantage to 36-25 at the end of the third. A pair of back-to-back threes from Cale Starr prompted a huge run third-quarter run for Elkhart.
Cale finished second in scoring with 14 points behind an 18-point night for Ky Thomas.
Frankston's Brink Bizzell and Carl Bruno led the Indians in scoring with 10 points a piece.
Elkhart (14-12, 3-1) travels to Westwood Friday for a district contest against the Panthers.
Frankston (3-13, 0-2) will host Teague Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 80, Centerville 63
The Grapeland Sandies began the night celebrating Deco Bryan'ts 1000th career varsity point and capped off the night with a 80-63 district win over Centerville.
Bryant led the Sandies in scoring with 19 points. BJ Lamb, Keizion Ashfordand Austin Driskell each added 15 points on the night.
Cadarian Wiley continues to be a dominate presence on the glass with 21 rebounds.
Grapeland (22-1, 3-0) will look to remain unblemished Friday in another district contest against Lovelady.
Slocum 60, Groveton 38
The Slocum Mustangs took a 22-point victory over the Groevton Indians Tuesday night behind a huge third quarter.
The Mustangs trailed 30-28 at the half before they outscored the Indians 17-2 in the third quarter. Colby Thornton scored nine of his 30 points during the Mustanfs third-quarter run.
Chase Wilson added 12 points on the night.
Slocum (17-5, 3-0) returns to action Friday against the Latexo Tigers.
