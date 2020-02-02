District 19-4A
Fairfield 55, Palestine 52
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their second straight district home game against the Fairfield Eagles Friday, 55-52.
The Wildcats gave up their eight-point third-quarter lead in part to a 6-0 run by Fairfield to start the fourth. The two sides battled back-and-forth before the game headed to overtime where the Eagles only needed three points to secure the road win.
Dreyon Barrett finished with a team-high 16 points, while Enoch Fatade added 15 points. The Wildcats travel to Mexia Tuesday.
District 20-3A
Frankston 41, Westwood 40
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians climbed out of their first-half deficit for a comeback, 41-40, victory against the Westwood Panthers Friday.
Westwood's Mario Black and Bri'Darian Hunt each recorded 14 points on the night.
The Panthers (12-15, 4-3) are on a bye Tuesday before they host Crockett Friday night. The Indians (6-15, 2-4) travel to Crockett Tuesday.
Buffalo 43, Elkhart 41
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks loss another close battle to the Buffalo Bison Friday, 43-41. The Bison swept the seasons series against the Elks after beating them 42-41 in their first matchup.
Cade Starr led the Elks with 14 points. David McMorris added another 12. The Elks (16-14, 5-3) host Groesbeck Tuesday night.
District 20-2A
Slocum 67, Lovelady 55
LOVELADY – The Slocum Mustangs stacked their third straight win together following their 67-55 win over Lovelady Friday.
Josh Ives led the team in scoring with 22 points. Chase Wilson added 15, while Colby Thornton had 12. Travis Neal also had 10 for the Mustangs.
Slocum is on a district bye Tuesday before hosting Groveton Friday.
District 19-2A
Itasca 50, Cayuga 46
ITASCA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell to third in district following their 50-46 lost at Itasca Friday.
Charlie Carroll led the Wildcats in scoring with 15. Connor Daniel had 12.
Cayuga returns home Tuesday for a matchup against Kerens.
District 28-1A
Neches 66, Apple Springs 34
NECHES – The Tigers grabbed their second straight win Friday after nailing Apple Springs, 66-34.
Aaron Deckard led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points on the night. Jase Kincade added 10.
The Tigers travel to Chireno Tuesday.
Oakwood 56, Kennard 50
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers got back on track Friday with a 56-50 win over Kennard Friday.
Jeremiah Sargent continued to be a force on the offensive end with 18 points. Key'Undre Davis added 15 on the evening.
The Panthers travel to Apple Springs Tuesday.
