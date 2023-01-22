CAYUGA – The 21st-ranked Frankston Indians improved to 3-1 in district after surviving an attempted second-half comeback from the Cayuga Wildcats Friday evening.
District matchups breed a different type of intensity and that was on stage Friday between Frankston and Cayuga. A low-scoring first quarter had Frankston leading 5-3 with all five points being scored by Kason Newport.
Gunner Douglass had the lone field goal for Cayuga. Dominic Johnson had split his free throws on his first stripe to the charity stripe.
The second quarter was more productive for Frankston, while Cayuga continued to struggle on offense. Frankston outscored Cayuga 15-3 in the quarter behind three big threes from Jake Westbrooke who had nine points in the quarter. Chase Hearell knocked down Cayuga’s lone three of the half and their only basket of the second quarter.
Frankston led 20-6 at halftime.
However, resiliency seemed to resonate in head coach Colton Hearrell’s halftime speech for Cayuga. The Wildcats offensive production complimented their defensive adjustments in the third quarter. The Wildcats opened the second half on a 8-0 run.
Cayuga held Frankston to just four third-quarter points – both made by Caleb Ramsey in the final minutes of the quarter. Cayuga had trimmed down their 14-point halftime deficit to eight.
Cayuga continued to surmount a comeback as they scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. The first coming from a steal and fast break finish from Douglass. The second coming on a rebound and putback by Marcus Thompson.
However, Ramsey broke Frankston’s cold spell with a tough finish with contact. The and-one finish created a seven-point lead for the Indians following the ensuing free throw.
A pair of free throws from Cayuga’s Whit Jenkins reduced it back to five until Westbrook knocked down his fourth three of the game to extend their lead back to eight with under three minutes to go.
That three from Westbrook created enough distance that put Cayuga up against time. Cayuga’s Steven Wingfield and Hearrell cashed in on two more threes at the end of the game to get the final score closer as Frankston held on, 35-32.
Ramsey finished with the game high of 14 points. Westbrook added 12 points. Hearrell led Cayuga with 12 points.
Frankston hits the road once again Tuesday against Cross Roads, while Cayuga hosts Kerens.
