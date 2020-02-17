District 20-3A
Teague 70, Westwood 47
TEAGUE – The Westwood Panthers delayed their playoff ticket for another night after following to Teague Friday, 70-47
Mario Black had 15 for the Panthers. JaCory Furr had 13, while Bri'Darian Hunt added 10. The Panthers still maintain control of their playoff destiny.
They host Buffalo Tuesday night for senior night. A win would clinch them the final seed in District 20-3A.
Crockett 66, Elkhart 38
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday with a 66-38 loss against the Crockett Bulldogs – who are undefeated in district play.
Cade Starr and Ky Thomas both shared the scoring load with 11 points. The Elks have their playoff spot clinched as they wait to see how the rest of their district plays out.
Buffalo 33, Frankston 26
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians losing streak extended to four following their 33-26 loss against Buffalo Friday night.
Brink Bizzell led Frankston in scoring with eight points and now need some help from the Westwood Panthers in order to get into the playoffs. The Indians need a win over Groesbeck and a Westwood loss in order to play them for the final spot in District 20-3A.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 69, Slocum 62
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies secured the District 20-2A crown Friday night with a 69-62 win over the Slocum Mustangs.
Grapeland saw five players reach double-figures on the night. Austin Driskell led the Sandies in scoring with 16 points. Cadarian Wiley followed behind him with 15 points.
Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb both scored 13 points a piece. Riley Murchison added 10 on the night.
Josh Ives led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points on the night. Colby Thornton had 11 points, while Travis Neal added 10.
Grapeland will wrap up their district slate with a road trip against Groveton. Slocum wraps their district schedule up Tuesday against Leon.
