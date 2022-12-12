FRANKSTON – The Grapeland Sandies saw four players reach double-digit scoring in their gold bracket championship win against the Tyler Heat at the Holladay and McCoy Insurance Invitational Saturday in Frankston.
Any championship game usually has the making of a close battle over a four-quarter span. That general notion only lasted about a quarter and a half as Grapeland styled their way to a 71-46 win Saturday.
Grapeland was ranked 23rd in Class 2A heading into their championship weekend and that tag was on full display against the Heat. After falling behind 14-10 late in the first quarter, Riley Murchison scored four of their final six first-quarter points to tie things at 16 heading into the second.
Grapeland never looked back from there. Elite shooting, coupled with stingy defense, saw a different final three quarters from what the crowd experienced in the opening minutes.
The Sandies outscored Tyler 18-5 in the second. Cole Goolsby had the hot hand in the quarter as she cashed in three triples. A buzzer-beater jumper from Hayden Ray extended Grapeland’s lead to 13, at 34-21, going into halftime.
Tyler continued to trend downward on both ends of the court. Grapeland’s lead grew to as much as 23 in the third quarter. Again, Tyler was held under double digits as Grapeland outscored them 17-9.
Goolsby had 16 points through three quarters, while Murchison boasted 15 points and six rebounds. The Sandies led 54-32 after three.
Tyler found some success offensively in the fourth quarter, though they still continued to struggle defensively. The Sandies launched up shots from three to finish them off 71-46.
Omarian Wiley was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He had an all-around stat line for Grapeland as he finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. He was one of four Sandies to finish with double-digit scoring.
Murchison tied for the team lead in scoring with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Johnny Lamb also had 17 points with three rebounds. Goolsby ended the night with 16 points.
Grapeland travels to Gary Tuesday.
