NECHES – The Neches Tigers got their second win of the season Tuesday in a 51-24 home victory against the Cayuga Wildcats.
A dominant second-quarter from Neches placed their stamp on the game early as they outscored Cayuga 18-0. Leading 12-8 after the first quarter behind six points from Collin Morgan, Neches pulled away for good in quarter two.
Neches knocked down four three-pointers in the quarter – two of those being cashed in by senior guard David Dixon. Morgan and Roy Barrett splashed home the other two.
Barrett scored the final five points of the quarter for Neches as they took a 30-8 lead into halftime.
Neches’ momentum carried into the third quarter as they began the second half on a 7-0 run – four of those points coming from senior forward Mike Barrett.
Morgan continued to find his stroke from behind the arc after hitting his fourth triple of the contest to put them up 37-8. Cayuga’s Bo Barrett finally put an end to the 27-0 run from Neches on a tough finish inside the paint.
Gunner Douglass scored four of Cayuga’s final eight points of the third as they still trailed 44-18 heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was the lowest-scoring quarter of the game with the game heavily slanted towards Neches. Mike Barrett scored four points to bring him up to 11 points for the game. Morgan led Neches with 14, while Roy Barrett added 11 points.
Douglass and Chase Hearrell led Cayuga with six points each.
Neches travels to Port Aransas Thursday for their first tournament action of the season, while Cayuga returns home Friday to host Blooming Grove
