Palestine 43, Kilgore 40
KILGORE – The Palestine Wildcats edged out a 43-40 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Palestine – 8 | 8 | 13 | 14
Kilgore – 3 | 10 | 15 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Taj’Shawn Wilson: 13 points
- Elijah Cook: 8 points
- Carlton Wiggins: 8 points
The Wildcats will participate in the Van tournament this weekend.
Westwood 83, Kerens 55
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers enjoyed their best offensive output of the season Tuesday with a 83-55 win over the Kerens Bobcats.
Westwood – 19 | 13 | 22 | 29
Kerens – 16 | 16 | 13 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell: 21 points
- Josh Davis: 21 points
The Westwood Panthers will participate in the Slocum tournament this weekend.
Normangee 66, Neches 44
NORMANGEE – The Neches Tigers suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday to the Normangee Panthers, 66-44.
Normangee – 11 | 17 | 13| 23
Neches – 9 | 12 | 7 | 16
Scoring Leaders:
Barrett: 10 points
Neches will travel to Slocum this weekend for their varsity basketball tournament.
Athens 63, Grapeland 59
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies were handed their first loss of the season Tuesday in a four-point loss to Athens, 53-59.
Scoring Leaders:
- Riley Murchison: 18 points
- Omarian Wiley: 11 points
- Cadarian Wiley: 10 points
Grapeland will travel to Madisonville for their varsity basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Cayuga 57, Slocum 31
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats defeated the Slocum Mustangs in their home opener Tuesday, 47-31 thanks to a 22-point performance from Spencer Calcote.
Cayuga – 13 | 14 | 13 | 17
Slocum – 4 | 6 | 11 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Spencer Calcote: 22 points
- Charles Carroll: 12 points
Cayuga travels to Athens for their varsity basketball tournament.
