The Palestine Wildcats picked up a 43-40 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs Tuesday. Taj'Shawn Wilson (0) led them in scoring with 13 points.

Palestine 43, Kilgore 40

KILGORE – The Palestine Wildcats edged out a 43-40 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Palestine – 8 | 8 | 13 | 14

Kilgore – 3 | 10 | 15 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Taj’Shawn Wilson: 13 points
  • Elijah Cook: 8 points
  • Carlton Wiggins: 8 points

The Wildcats will participate in the Van tournament this weekend.

Westwood 83, Kerens 55

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers enjoyed their best offensive output of the season Tuesday with a 83-55 win over the Kerens Bobcats.

Westwood – 19 | 13 | 22 | 29

Kerens – 16 | 16 | 13 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell: 21 points
  • Josh Davis: 21 points

The Westwood Panthers will participate in the Slocum tournament this weekend.

Normangee 66, Neches 44

NORMANGEE – The Neches Tigers suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday to the Normangee Panthers, 66-44.

Normangee – 11 | 17 | 13| 23

Neches – 9 | 12 | 7 | 16

Scoring Leaders:

Barrett: 10 points

Neches will travel to Slocum this weekend for their varsity basketball tournament.

Athens 63, Grapeland 59

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies were handed their first loss of the season Tuesday in a four-point loss to Athens, 53-59.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Riley Murchison: 18 points
  • Omarian Wiley: 11 points
  • Cadarian Wiley: 10 points

Grapeland will travel to Madisonville for their varsity basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Cayuga 57, Slocum 31

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats defeated the Slocum Mustangs in their home opener Tuesday, 47-31 thanks to a 22-point performance from Spencer Calcote.

Cayuga – 13 | 14 | 13 | 17

Slocum – 4 | 6 | 11 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Spencer Calcote: 22 points
  • Charles Carroll: 12 points

Cayuga travels to Athens for their varsity basketball tournament.

