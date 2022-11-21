PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats opened their season with a 63-57 win over the Mexia Blackcats Friday.
A dominant first-quarter effort turned into a tight race till the end during Palestine’s first non-district contest of the season. The Wildcats built a 26-9 lead in large part to nine first-quarter points from Gerlle Abrams.
Lkaysin Martin, K’Mari Gibson and Carlton Wiggins all knocked down threes in the quarter.
Mexia was able to shorten the distance between them and Palestine, though they still trailed by double digits going into halftime.
Taj’Shawn Wilson and Abrams were automatic on the pick-and-roll throughout the night and it got them their first basket of the second quarter. The Wildcats did see their lead grow to as large as 17. Free throws from Gipson and Perry Cole to end the quarter allowed Palestine to carry a 35-24 advantage into the second half.
Mexia opened the first four minutes of the third quarter by outscoring Palestine 11-5 – forcing the Wildcats to burn a timeout.
Wiggins exited the timeout and immediately cashed in on his second three of the game. A pair of free throws from Abrams extended their lead back to double digits, 45-35.
Both teams continued to trade blows in the last 3:43 of the quarter. A dime from Wilson to Cole put Palestine up eight, 51-43, going into the final quarter.
Wilson kicked off the fourth quarter strong with a physical drive-and-score that resulted in an and-1 conversion. However, the bucket ignited a troublesome run from Mexia that extinguished any momentum Palestine had built.
The Wildcats were outscored 12-3 over the next four minutes as Mexia now trailed 57-55. A needed bucket from Abrams put them out front by four until Mexia responded with a quick basket.
Palestine’s defensed keyed in on Mexia from that point. A sweet pull-up jumper by Wilson from the top of the key pushed their lead back to four. Though clutch, Palestine’s defense neutralized Mexia as they held them scoreless in the final 2:12 of the contest.
A final layup from Wiggins brought their lead to 63-57.
Abrams finished as their leading scorer with 14. Gibson followed with 11 points. Palestine returns to the floor Tuesday as they travel to Lindale.
