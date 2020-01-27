District 19-4A
Palestine 95, Rusk 40
District 20-3A
Westwood 58, Buffalo 55
BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers moved into third place in District 20-3A after defeating the Buffalo Bison Friday night, 58-55.
Bri'Darian Hunt led the Panthers in scoring with 19. Mario Black added 16 points, while Devonte Donwnie contributed 10. The Panthers (11-15, 3-3) return home Tuesday against Groesbeck.
Groesbeck 43, Frankston 39
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were edged out Friday, 43-39, against Groesbeck at home. The Indians will be on a district bye Tuesday before hosting Westwood Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 90, Groveton 47
GRAPELAND – Grapeland's Austin Driskell led the Sandies with 24 points in their 90-47 win over Groveton Friday. Riley Murchison added 17. Grapeland also got a triple-double performance from BJ Lamb, who had 11 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.
The Sandies (25-1, 6-0) travel to Latexo Tuesday.
Slocum 60, Leon 26
LEON – The Slocum Mustangs bounced back from their loss against Grapeland with a 60-26 win over Leon Friday.
Zack Bennett had a game-high 18 points. Colton Hilliard added 12. The Mustangs (18-6, 4-1) host Centerville Tuesday night.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 56, Cross Roads 52
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Wildcats won their third straight district game Friday, 56-52, against Cross Roads.
Connor Daniel led the Wildcats with 14 points. Cayuga travels to Italy Tuesday.
District 28-1A
LaPoynor 58, Neches 47
NECHES – The Neches Tigers fell to the first-place LaPoynor Flyers, 58-47, Friday.
Aaron Deckard and Jase Kincade led the Tigers in points with 11. John Snider followed with 10.
Neches travels to play Kennard Tuesday.
Oakwood 53, Wells 36
The Oakwood Panthers continue their playoff push with their 53-36 victory over Wells Friday. Jeremiah Sargent led the Panthers in scoring with 26 points. Key'Undre Davis added 15.
Oakwood travels to LaPoynor Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.