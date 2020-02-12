District 19-4A
Palestine 76, Rusk 30
RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats left nothing on the court Tuesday in their 76-30 win over Rusk.
The Wildcats put up a 32-point third quarter in their district routing of Rusk. Eric Carthen led Palestine in scoring with 16 points. Eric Calhoun finished with eight points, while Demarious Sessions added seven.
Palestine will be on a district bye Friday before playing Fairfield Tuesday.
District 20-3A
Elkhart 59, Westwood 50
ELKhart – The Elkhart Elks remain in second place after their 59-50 win over Westwood Tuesday night.
The Elks turned around a 23-21 halftime deficit to outscore the Panthers 36-26 in the final two quarters. Davis McMorris and Ky Thomas led the Elks in scoring with 14 points. Cade Starr had 12 and Cale Starr added 11. Westwood's Bri'Darian Hunt led all scorers with 24 points points, while Mario Black added 12.
Westwood (12-18, 4-6) travels to Teague Friday, while Elkhart (19-14, 8-3) hosts Crockett.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 99, Lovelady 60
GRAPELAND – Every member of the Grapeland Sandies got in the box score Tuesday night with their 99-60 win over Lovelady.
Austin Driskell and BJ Lamb led the Sandies in scoring with 20-a-piece. Cadarian Wiley and Keizion Ashford both added 12 points.
Grapeland (29-1, 10-0) will host the Slocum Mustangs Friday.
Slocum 66, Latexo 36
LATEXO – The Slocum Mustangs got their fourth consecutive win Tuesday after blowing out Latexo, 66-36.
Colby Thornton led the Mustangs with 16 points. Zack Bennett added 14 points on the night. The Mustangs will travel to Grapeland Friday with a possible district title on the line.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 51, Cross Roads 42
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats took down Cross Roads, 51-42, at home Tuesday night.
Connor Daniel led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points. Charles Carroll added 15 points.
Cayuga host Italy Friday.
District 28-1A
Laneville 70, Neches 64
LANEVILLE – The Neches Tigers saw their four-game win streak come to an end Tuesday in a 70-64 loss against Lanevile.
Aaron Deckard led the Tigers in scoring with 24 points. Carlos Quistian added 21 on the night. The Tigers will be on a bye Friday before they host Oakwood Tuesday.
Oakwood 62, Centerville 61
CENTERVILLE – The Oakwood Panthers bypassed Centerville on a last second shot to edge them 62-61.
Jerimiah Sargent hit a 12-foot runner at the buzzer to secure the victory. Sargent led the Panthers in scoring with 27. Key'Undre Davis added 21 points on the night.
Oakwood (10-10, 8-5) travels to Laneville Friday.
