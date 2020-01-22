MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats bounced back in a huge way Tuesday night with their 81-45 in over Madisonville in District 19-4A action.
Palestine was in control from the opening tipoff until the final whistle. Palestine jumped out to a 22-13 advantage at the end of the first before extending their lead to 42-23 at halftime.
Offense kept flourishing for the Wildcats while the defense remained aggressive. They held Madisonville to 4 points in the third quarter before closing them out in the final quarter.
Dreyon Barrett led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points and added seven rebounds to his stat line. Eric Calhoun posted a double with his13 point-15 rebound stat line on the night with Enoch Fatade and Eric Carthen adding 12 and 10, respectively.
The Wildcats return home Friday for a battle against Rusk.
District 20-3A
Westwood 66, Teague 42
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers ended their two-game home stand with a win against Teague Tuesday.
JaCory Furr led the Panthers in scoring with 18. Mario Black added 15, while Bri'Darian Hunt matched him with another 15.
The Panthers (10-15, 2-3) travel to Buffalo Friday night.
Crockett 63, Elkhart 47
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks fell 63-47 to the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Cade Starr led the Elks in scoring with 20 points. David McMorris added 12, while Ky Thomas was held to seven.
The Elks (15-13, 4-2) are on a bye Friday.
Frankston 37, Buffalo 28
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians edged out the Buffalo Bison Tuesday night in District 20-3A action.
Cael Bruno led the Indians in scoring with 15 points. Brink Bizzell had 11.
The Indians will travel to Groesbeck Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 80, Slocum 65
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandies took sole possession of first place in district following their 80-65 win over the Slocum Mustangs Tuesday.
Austin Driskell led the Sandies in scoring with 18 points. BJ Lamb added 17 points to pair with his eight assists. Keizion Ashford contributed 15. Freshman Riley Murchison made his varsity start debut and put up 12 points on the night. Cadarian Wiley rounded the group out with 10 points.
Slocum's (18-6, 4-1) Mark Guess led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Josh Ives had 13.
Grapeland (24-1, 5-0) will host Groveton Friday, while Slocum travels to Leon.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 60, Frost 33
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats extended their win streak to four after their 60-33 win over Frost Tuesday.
Austin Jenkins led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. Dylan Benton had 12.
Cayuga (14-4, 2-0) travels to Cross Roads Friday.
District 28-1A
Neches 53, Wells 39
WELLS – The Neches Tigers have won seven of their last eight games following their 53-39 win over Wells Tuesday.
Aaron Deckard led the Tigers with 18 points with Robby Smith adding 13 points.
Neches (16-7, 7-2) will host LaPoynor this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.