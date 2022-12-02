SLOCUM – Westwood Panthers Josh Davis and David Russell combined for 45 points in their 78-51 win over the Ovilla Christian Eagles Thursday.
After falling to Joaquin 56-47 earlier in their day where the duo scored a combined 31 points, they upped their scoring efforts to finish 1-1 in the first day of tournament action at Slocum.
The Panthers seized early control of the contest as they never trailed at any point of the game. A quick 4-0 leads on buckets by Shannon Jackson and Boston Anderson eventually widened to 12-5 midway through the first quarter.
Davis scored the final four points of the quarter as Westwood carried a 17-8 lead into the second. Ovilla Christian began the second by scoring the first four points of the quarter before a crafty eurostep layup from Davis pushed the lead back to seven.
A fastbreak layup TJ Davis gave them a nine-point advantage. Another fastbreak score by Davis titled the game back to double digits.
An end-of-quarter three by Westwood’s Black allowed them to head into the half leading 33-25.
A 21-point third quarter from Westwood put the game far out-of-reach from Ovilla Christian as Russell scored 10 in the quarter. He finished with 24 points, two assists and two rebounds.
Davis added 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Westwood 1-1 pool play record slots them in the silver bracket game against the Normangee Panthers today at noon.
