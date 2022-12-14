PALESTINE – A high-scoring second half led the Westwood Panthers past Class 1A’s 21st ranked Neches Tigers, 62-50.
Tuesday showed the potential of both offenses as both teams produced multiple double-digit scorers. For Westwood, it was their trio of David Russell, Shannon Jackson and Josh Davis who led them in scoring.
Neches was able to strike first while Westwood’s offense took a while to get going. The Tigers opened up an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Collin Morgan knocked down his first three to put them up 6-0 before a post finish from Roy Barrett widened their lead to eight.
Boston Anderson finally got the Panthers on the scoreboard with an aggressive rebound and putback. A pair of free throws from Jackson reduced their deficit to four before Neches responded with a pair of baskets that pushed their lead back to eight.
Neches ended the quarter with an and-1 conversion from Morgan that allowed them to carry a 17-9 lead into the second quarter.
The Panthers offense continued to trend upwards as a 10-3 run to begin the quarter pulled them within one, 22-21, in large part to aggressive defensive play from Jackson. He scored their first four points of the quarter off of fastbreak steals.
Free throws from Karter Moore and a basket from Barrett kept Westwood at bay as Neches led 26-21 midway through the quarter.
However, an 8-2 run from the Panthers to close quarter saw them take their first lead of the night. A fastbreak layup from TJ Davis left Westwood leading 29-28 at the half.
After taking the lead at the end of the first half, Westwood never trailed at any point moving forward. Trailing 36-30, back-to-back threes from Morgan and Jonah Kincade tied the game at 36.
Unfortunately for Neches, Westwood’s response was an 11-2 run to end the third quarter. They led 47-38 at the end of three.
The fourth quarter saw Westwood lead by as much as 13. Neches got within six at one point in the fourth but couldn’t maintain momentum long enough to threaten Westwood’s lead.
David Russell led Westwood with 20 points. Shannon Jackson added 16 points and Josh Davis rounded out the trio with 13.
Karter Moore led Neches with 17 points. Roy Barrett finished with 11 and Morgan added nine.
Westwood travels to Mexia Friday, while Neches hosts Martinsville.
