NECHES – The Neches Tigers (7-1) now sit in first place in District 27-1A following their 78-73 win over the Martinsville Pirates Tuesday.
A meeting of two state-ranked teams went in favor of Neches Tuesday. The Tigers entered Tuesday ranked as the 22nd team in Class A. Martinsville was ranked 12th.
The Pirates also defeated Neches in their first meeting this season, 72-51. The Tigers certainly redeemed that loss and then some as they sit in complete control of making a district title run.
The Tigers' offense was productive throughout the night as they reached their highest scoring total of their district run. They put up 20 points in three of the quarters, along with having two scorers top 20 points in Mike and Roy Barrett – both scoring 22 points in the winning effort.
Collin Morgan wasn’t far behind the brothers with 18 points as he cashed in on five three-pointers on the night. The Barrett brothers may not have scored from behind the arc, but they took advantage of physical play and converted their opportunities at the free-throw line.
Mike was 6-of-11 from the free throw line, while Roy was 6-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Neches sits in control of the top spot with six games left to go in district. They’ll play back-to-back home games against Wells and Kennard coming up before they visit Apple Spring Feb. 3.
They’ll host Slocum Feb. 7, host Laneville Feb. 10 and travel to Groveton to play Centerville Feb. 14 for their district finale.
