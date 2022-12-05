SLOCUM – The Westwood Panthers ended their tournament run with a 56-41 win over the Wells Pirates in the silver bracket consolation game of the Slocum Mustang Invitational Saturday.
A close opening quarter transitioned into a dominant final three quarters for the Panthers. Wells struck first with a wing three before David Russell responded with a three of his own. The two sides traded baskets with wells taking a narrow 11-9 lead with three and a half minutes left to go.
Westwood’s defense took over from there as they ended the quarter on a 7-0 run behind baskets from Shannon Jackson and Boston Anderson, along with a three from Ceasar Evangelista. The Panthers led 16-11 after one.
Westwood continued to separate themselves from Wells as they began the second quarter on a 9-2 run. Wells temporarily halted Westwood’s run with back-to-back baskets before Westwood raced out to another 11-3 run to close the half. Russell scored six of their final 11 points to end the quarter.
Wells was finally able to reduce Westwood’s lead to below double digits late in the quarter. A bucket, plus the foul, allowed Wells to pull within nine, 41-32. However, a huge three from the right corner by Russell extended Westwood’s lead back to 12 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers completely annihilated Wells in the final quarter – holding them to two points in their first half of the quarter. Russell had another productive quarter scoring as he finished with 24 points. Shannon Jackson marched behind him with 15 points.
Westwood travels to Grapeland Tuesday for their next non-district contest.
