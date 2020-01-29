District 20-3A
Westwood 64, Groesbeck 53
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers continued their playoff push with a 64-53 win over Groesbeck Tuesday night.
Bri'Darian Hunt finished with a team-high 20 points. Brody McLelland followed him with 18 points on the night. JaCory Furr added 11 and Mario Black contributed 10 points.
The Panthers (12-15, 4-3) travel to Frankston Friday.
Elkhart 59, Teague 27
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks bounced back from their last loss with a 59-27 home win over Teague Tuesday.
Ky Thomas got back to form with a 22-point performance. David McMorris added 12 on the evening.
The Elks (16-13, 5-2) travel to Buffalo Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 71, Latexo 50
LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandies moved their win streak to nine with their 71-50 win over Latexo Tuesday.
BJ Lamb and Riley Murchison led the Sandies in scoring with 15 points a piece.
The Sandies (26-1, 7-0) will not play Teague Friday (Teague cancelled). Grapeland will return home next Tuesday against Leon.
Slocum 65, Centerville 60
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs won their second straight game Tuesday following their 65-60 win over Centerville. The win secured the season sweep for the Mustangs over Centerville.
Colby Thornton led the Mustangs with 19 points on the night. Zack Bennett added 16 points. Josh Ives put up 13 points, while Chase Wilson contributed 11 points.
District 19-2A
Italy 56, Cayuga 37
Individual stats were not reported. The Cayuga Wildcats (15-5, 3-1) will end the first round of district play Friday on the road against Itasca.
District 28-1A
Neches 61, Kennard 39
KENNARD – The Neches Tigers bounced back from the last district loss to beat Kennard, 61-39, Tuesday night.
Aaron Deckard led all scorers with 23 points. Carlos Quistian followed behind him with 15 points on the night.
The Tigers (17-8, 8-3) will host Apple Springs Friday night to begin the second round of district play.
LaPoynor 82, Oakwood 37
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers have lost three of their last four following their 82-37 lost against first-place LaPoynor Tuesday night.
Jeremiah Sargent led the Panthers in scoring with 21 on the night.
The Panthers (7-10, 5-5) will attempt to get on track Friday as they host Kennard.
