PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell in their district home opener Tuesday evening against the Buffalo Bison, 57-48.
A near fourth-quarter rally was almost the highlight of Westwood’s district opener as they hell Buffalo to three points through the first six minutes of the final quarter.
Westwood trailed 37-29 at half after both sides produced a productive second quarter. The Panthers put up 19 points in the second quarter. Josh Davis knocked down a pair of threes in the quarter and scored eight of their total quarter score. David Russell had six in the quarter.
Russell scored the first basket of the second half for Westwood on a steal and fast break finish, cutting Buffalo’s lead to six. The Bison responded with a pair of baskets that widened their lead to 10 and forced Westwood to burn a timeout.
Once action resumed, Buffalo’s offense continued to trend upward as they outscored Westwood 6-2 to end the quarter. They led 47-33 after three.
The final quarter proved to be an exciting one as Westwood shifted towards a full-court press defense. Buffalo struggled with Westwood’s pressure and watched as the Panthers produced a 7-0 run to begin the quarter. Davis and Russell combined for five of their seven points during the run.
Back-to-back trips to the free throw line for Russell trimmed their deficit to six as he cashed in on both his opportunities from the charity stripe.
Buffalo shot back with a basket, but a tough drive and finish from Davis kept Buffalo’s lead at six. Unfortunately for Westwood, time proved to be their enemy as Buffalo was able to maintain just enough distance to walk out with a win.
David Russell led the Panthers with 14 points, while Josh Davis added 13. Westwood returns to action Friday on the road against the Elkhart Elks.
