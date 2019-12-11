Palestine 51, Spring Hill 42
PALESTINE – A stout defensive effort from the Wildcats in the fourth quarter allowed them to edge Spring Hill at home Tuesday night. Palestine's Enoch Fatade led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points. Quinton Cook landed behind him with 13. Next for the Wildcats will be a trip to Fairfield this weekend for their varsity basketball invitational.
Westwood 75, Elysian Fields 43
The Westwood Panthers (6-5) eased past Elysian Fields Tuesday night behind a 24-point fourth quarter. Mario Black led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points. Bri'Darian Hunt finished with 13 and Marcos Navarro had 11. The Panthers will travel to Brownsboro Thursday to participate in the annual “East Texas Shootout” invitational.
Grapeland 77, Elkhart 47
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (6-0) remain unbeaten after their 30-point victory over the Elkhart Elks Tuesday night. Grapeland's BJ Lamb led the Sandies in scoring with 24 points. Keizion Ashford had 15 points, while Deco Bryant finished with 13. Elkhart's Ky Thomas finished with 20 points. Cade Starr dropped 15 and Messiah Birdow had nine.
The Sandies and Elks will travel to Frankston for the varsity basketball invitational this weekend.
Hubbard 38, Cayuga 29
Individual stats were not reported. The Wildcats will travel to Fruitvale Friday for a non-district match against the Bobcats.
Neches 62, Wells 33
NECHES – The Neches Tigers sped past Wells Tuesday night, 62-33, with a balanced offensive attack from multiple scorers. John Snider led the team with 13 points. JT Rives had nine and Aaron Deckard had seven. The Tigers will participate in the Frankston invitational this weekend.
Slocum 57, Rusk 53
The Slocum Mustangs held off a late fourth-quarter rally from Rusk to edge out a 57-53 victory Tuesday night. The Mustangs were outscored 22-12 in the final quarter, but remained resilient to close Rusk out. Slocum's Colby Thornton finished with 16 points. Josh Ives had 13 and Chase Wilson had 11. The Mustangs will participate in the Glen Rose tournament this weekend.
