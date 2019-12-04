Westwood 65, Pollock Central 56
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers (4-2) took down the Pollock Central Bulldogs Tuesday night in non-district play, 65-56.
Scores by quarter
WESTWOOD – 14, 12, 12, 27
POLLOCK – 10, 14, 15, 17
Senior Forward Marcos Navarro led the way with 20 points, Bri'Darian Hunt had 15 points, while Mario Black filed in with 10 points. The Westwood Panthers will participate in the Athens Varsity tournament this weekend at Athens High School.
Elkhart 55, Wells 41
WELLS – The Elkhart Elks (3-2) skated past the Wells Pirates, 55-41, Tuesday night in non-district play. Junior David McMorris led all Elks in scoring with 19 points. McMorris recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds on the night. Ky Thomas was second in scoring with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cade Starr rounded the trio out with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Freshman Josh Thomas led the team in assists with eight. The Elks will host the Elkhart tournament this weekend.
Stats were not reported:
Frankston v. Lovelady
Cayuga v. Dawson
