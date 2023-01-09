ELKHART – Westwood head coach Kadrian Bryant grabbed his and their first district win of the season Friday following their 48-43 win over the Elkhart Elks.
Similar to their prior district matchups, it was a packed crowd inside Elkhart’s gymnasium for round one of the Panther-Elk district contest.
There wasn’t a moment of dullness as the game remained tight throughout all four quarters. Josh Davis got things going for the Panthers with a tough driving layup to give them a 2-0 lead. Trystyn Tidrow fired back with the Elks first three of the game on an impressive turnaround fadeaway from top of the key. A Jayden Chapman free throw pushed their lead to 4-2 before a pair of free throws from Westwood’s Shannon Jackson tied things at 4.
A steal by Jackson, who has been Westwood’s best defender of the year, led to a David Russell layup with five seconds left. However, Elkhart’s Bryant Lipsey was fouled at the end of the quarter on a halfcourt shot that resulted in three free throws. He made all three giving Elkhart a 7-6 lead at the end of one.
The second quarter proved to be another tight quarter. Lipsey began to heat from behind the arc, cashing in his first of three triples – tying the game at 10. Westwood outscored the Elks 8-5 in the final four minutes of the quarter with Russell scoring four of those points.
Westwood slowly began separating in the third quarter. However, before they began their run, Elkhart began the second half on a 5-0 run behind free throws from Tidrow and another triple from Lipsey.
The Elks momentarily led 22-21, before the Panthers finished the quarter on an 12-3 run. Josh Davis scored seven third quarter points that allowed them to take a 33-25 lead into the third quarter.
With the roar of their home crowd behind them, Elkhart caught fire in the most important quarter. Elkhart started the fourth quarter on a 9-3 run that was ignited by a pair of baskets from Chapman who finished with 15 points. An and-1 conversion from Chapman tied the contest at 36 before a corner three from Westwood’s TJ Davis regained the lead, 39-36.
A floater from Elkhart’s Jeb Chapin trimmed their deficit to one. Westwood’s Davis quickly responded with a pullup jumper from the left side of the key.
The back-and-forth action continued when Lipsey pulled up from three and watched the ball touch the bottom of the net, tying the game at 41.
Unfortunately for the Elks, Westwood would take control of the game from there – outscoring them 7-2 in the final minute and a half. Lipsey finished with 14 points, while Davis led the Panthers with 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.