MALAKOFF – First-year Westwood head coach Cris Cole got a few “first” out the way this past weekend as the Panthers opened their 2020-21 season.

The Panthers opened their season Friday with a 84-51 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats.

The non-district win over Cross Roads wasn't only the first win of the season for the Panthers, for first-year Westwood coach Chris Cole's first career win as a member of the Panthers.

The Panthers were on the Bobcats from the tipoff – opening up 10-point lead towards the end of the first quarter. The momentum stayed with Westwood for the next two quarters as they held a 39-24 lead at half before outscoring Cross Roads 24-9 in the third quarter.

Westwood had a quick turnaround the next day against the Groveton Indians. They fell 55-47 behind a solid third quarter from Groveton in which they outscored Westwood 15-9 – their only quarter being held under double digits.

JaCory Furr and Devonte Downie led the Panthers in scoring with 13 amd 12, respectively.

Westwood concludes their two-game home stand tonight against Corrigan-Camden.

Tuesday Night Schedule:

Elkhart Elks

2019 Record: 19-16

Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, at Cross Roads

Frankston Indians

2019 Record: 8-21

Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Bullard

Oakwood Panthers

2019 Record: 12-13

Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. at Normangee

Cayuga Wildcats

2019 Record: 20-8

Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. vs. Teague

Slocum Mustangs

2019 Record: 25-8

Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Fairfield

