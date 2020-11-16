MALAKOFF – First-year Westwood head coach Cris Cole got a few “first” out the way this past weekend as the Panthers opened their 2020-21 season.
The Panthers opened their season Friday with a 84-51 win over the Cross Roads Bobcats.
The non-district win over Cross Roads wasn't only the first win of the season for the Panthers, for first-year Westwood coach Chris Cole's first career win as a member of the Panthers.
The Panthers were on the Bobcats from the tipoff – opening up 10-point lead towards the end of the first quarter. The momentum stayed with Westwood for the next two quarters as they held a 39-24 lead at half before outscoring Cross Roads 24-9 in the third quarter.
Westwood had a quick turnaround the next day against the Groveton Indians. They fell 55-47 behind a solid third quarter from Groveton in which they outscored Westwood 15-9 – their only quarter being held under double digits.
JaCory Furr and Devonte Downie led the Panthers in scoring with 13 amd 12, respectively.
Westwood concludes their two-game home stand tonight against Corrigan-Camden.
Tuesday Night Schedule:
Elkhart Elks
2019 Record: 19-16
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, at Cross Roads
Frankston Indians
2019 Record: 8-21
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Bullard
Oakwood Panthers
2019 Record: 12-13
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. at Normangee
Cayuga Wildcats
2019 Record: 20-8
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. vs. Teague
Slocum Mustangs
2019 Record: 25-8
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Fairfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.