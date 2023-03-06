The Palestine Wildcats had three unanimous All-District selections in Taj’Shawn Wilson, K’Mari Gipson and Carlton Wiggins.
The Wildcats ended their district run winning two of their final three games in large part to their three primary scorers. Gipson scored 19 points in their district finale against the Madisonville Mustangs. He averaged 14 points per game, five rebounds and two steals in their 10 district games. Gipson enjoyed a 22-point night against Hudson where he also finished with eight rebounds.
On the same night Wiggins put up 18 points and four steals The sniper finished district averaging 12 points per game, five rebounds and made a total of 31 triples in 10 games. Wilson nearly had a double-double that same game where he finished with seven points and eight assists. He also averaged double-digits with 11 points per game, five assists and nearly two steals.
Gerlle Abrams, Jordan Walker and Perry Cole were All-District second team honorees. Abrams notched Palestine’s fourth scorer who averaged more than 10 points. He finished with 10 points per game, seven rebounds per game, while posting a block per game. Perry Cole averaged five points per game and five rebounds. Walker rounded out their second-team trio averaging four points, four rebounds with a total of 10 steals.
Devin Clewis, L’Kaysin Martin and Jon Deman were honorable mentions.
Jacksonville’s Karmelo Clayborne was selected as District 18-4A’s Most Valuable Player. Bullard’s Garrett Nuckols was the District Offensive MVP. Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin was the Defensive MVP. Bullard’s Layne Alexander was voted Sixth Man of the Year. Finally, Bullard’s Gage Nuckolls and Hudson’s Landon Greer shared Newcomer of the Year honors.
