Palestine 43, Whitehouse 35
WHITEHOUSE – Individual stats were not reported. Comments from head coach J. J. Johnson: “I was really proud of our guys on last night. Whitehouse slowed the game down and tried to get us out of our game plan. I thought we beat them at their own game last night and came away with the win.” The Wildcats will travel to Mabank Friday for a non-district match against the Panthers.
Westwood 73, Cross Roads 30
CROSS ROADS – The Westwood Panthers dominated the Bobcats defensively in their 43-point win Tuesday night.
Scores by quarter
Westwood – 21, 19, 17, 16
Cross Roads – 8, 10, 6, 6,
Brody Mclelland led the Panthers with 20 points. Bri'Darian Hunt posted 16.
Franklin 76, Elkhart 42
FRANKLIN – The Elks slide continued Tuesday night in their 76-42 road loss against the Franklin Lions. Ky Thomas was the lone member to reach double digits with 22 points. David McMorris had seven, while Josh Davis had six.
Grapeland 84, Timpson 56 (monday)
GRAPELAND – The Sandies posted two 20-point scorers Monday night in their 28-point victory over visiting Timpson.
Scores by quarter
Grapeland – 26, 12, 23, 23
Timpson – 10, 15, 15, 16
BJ Lamb finished with 24 points. Keizion Ashford posted 23 points. Austin Driskell had 12, while Cadarian Wiley had 10.
Individual stats not reported:
Alto 55, Frankston 45
Wells 49, Oakwood 41
LaPoynor 65, Neches 43
Results not reported:
Cayuga at Trinidad
Slocum at Joaquin
