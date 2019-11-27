Brock 44, Palestine 43
DALLAS – The Palestine Wildcats traveled to the American Airlines Center in Dallas Tuesday afternoon for a non-district showdown against Class 3A number two ranked Brock. The Wildcats fell 44-43 behind a big closing quarter from Brock.
Scores by quarter
Brock – 11, 17, 4, 12
Palestine – 20, 7, 9, 7
Enoch Fatade lead the Wildcats with 15 points. Barrett had 11 points, while Wages had six.
Lufkin 79, Palestine 46
LUFKIN – The Palestine Wildcats spent Monday tangling with Class 5A opponents Lufkin inside Panther gymnasium. Palestine was put in an early hole behind a 44-point first half from the Panthers.
Scores by quarter
Lufkin – 22, 22, 18, 17
Palestine – 10, 8, 15, 13
Barrett and Ben Wages led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points a piece. Fatade was behind him with nine points. And Carten rounded the trio out with seven.
Westwood 55, Trinity 52
TRINITY – The Westwood Panthers bounced back from their Friday loss with a close win over the Trinity Tigers. Mario Black led them in scoring with 16 points. Marcos Navarro had 10.
Neches 58, Westwood 46
WESTWOOD – The Neches Tigers took down the Westwood Panther at Westwood, 58-46, in a non-district Friday night battle.
Scores by quarter
Neches – 17, 15, 15, 11
Westwood – 11, 11, 9, 15
Westwood's Mario Black had a team-high 14 points, while Brody McLelland followed him up with 10 points. Stats for Neches were not reported. The Panthers will travel to play the Trinity Tigers today in a non-district match. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Neches will battle the Slocum Mustangs today for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
Fairfield 52, Elkhart 50
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (1-2) dropped their second game of the season in a tight contest against the Fairfield Eagles. A 19-point final quarter for the Eagles proved to be enough to outlast the Elks at home. The two teams entered the final period of play with the score at 33-32, Fairfield.
Scores by quarter
Fairfield – 11, 14, 8, 19
Elkhart – 20, 7, 5, 18
Ky Thomas recorded another 20-point performance with an 23-point effort – 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. David McMorris added 13 points and Cale Starr pitched in five points. The Elks will travel to Kemp today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.