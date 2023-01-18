JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats (1-1) lost their first district game of the season on the road against the Jacksonville Indians, 69-37.
What began as a competitive bout between two district opponents eventually turned in heavy favor of Jacksonville during Tuesday’s District 18-4A clash. Palestine had beaten Jacksonville in football, 55-52, during the 2022 football season, so Tuesday was an attempt at payback for the Indians.
Palestine struck first on a sweet mid-range jumper from K’Mari Gipson. However, Jacksonville’s response was a 6-0 run that was eventually ended by a pair of baskets from Taj’Shawn Wilson, which gave the Wildcats a 9-8 lead.
Once again, Jacksonville posted another run – this time lasting until quarter’s end as they took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
The scoring flurry continued for the Indians. Palestine outscored them 8-4 midway through the second quarter thanks to a pair of buckets from Wilson, who was up to eight points in the game. But the frequent runs from Jacksonville spelled doom for Palestine.
Trailing 19-17, Palestine was within striking distance of the Indians until they was outscored 14-2 in the final three minutes of the first half. A thunderous dunk from Palestine’s Gipson was the final basket scored for the Wildcats of the half.
Jacksonville’s offense continued to trend upward after half as they break in play did little to cool them off. Palestine was able to trim the lead to under double figures at 33-24, but 15-2 run from the Indians quickly shifted things back towards the home team.
Palestine trailed by 23 entering the fourth quarter – a hole that proved too big to overcome.
Wilson finished as their leading scorer with 13 points.
Palestine returns to action Friday on the road against the Hudson Hornets.
