RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats finished first as a team at the Rusk powerlifting meet this past weekend.
The Wildcats had two first-place finishers among their group with Tyler Hunt and Jamryan Black.
Hunt (148) totaled 965 pounds with a 340-pound squat, 145 bench press and 350-pound dead lift.
Black (Super heavyweight) totaled 1,340 pounds with a 565-pound squat, 300-pound bench press and 475-pound dead lift.
Kemon Ross (148) finished in fourth with a total of 820 pounds.
Keshawn Nonnette (181) took third in his class with a total weight of 1,050 pounds – improving on his 980-pound total at Elkhart. Nonnette totaled 360 on squat, 275 on bench press and 415 on dead lift.
Julian Cummings (198) finished fourth, while Eden Mayhall (198) took seventh. Cunnings totaled a weight of 1000 pounds.
CJ Hicks (242) secured a second-place medal with a total weight of 1,340 pounds. Hicks posted a class best in each of the three lifts with 500 on squat, 330 on bench press and 510 on dead lift.
The Frankston Indians finished in ninth place as a team.
Henry Suggs (123) took second in his class with a total weight of 710 pounds. Suggs did 280 on squat,
145 on bench press and 285 on dead lift.
Juan Perez (220) finished in third place with a total weight of 500 pounds.
Grapeland finished 10th as a team with Kaleb Gage (123) finishing third with a total weight of 655 pounds.
Elkhart finished 11th as a squad after winning their invitational a week ago. Alfonso Davis (123) finished fourth in his weight class with a toal weight of 590 pounds.
Landon Thomas (148) finished fifth with a total weight of 775 pounds.
