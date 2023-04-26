The Palestine Wildcats had five members of their state finalist team receive honors from the Texas Association for Soccer Coaches.
Justus Musil, Ty Carnes and Tony Garcia were named All-State First Team. Juan Lopez was named All-State Honorable Mention. Head coach John Absalom received Region II Head Coach of the Year.
This is Garcia's second First Team selection (2021, 2023) he joins Wildcat alumni Bennett Gierkey (2015, 2016), Chris Giron (2016, 2017, 2018), Christian Hutchinson (2018, 2019, 2020), Javier Leonor (2018, 2019) and Jonathan Sanchez (2019, 2020) as multiple-time First Teamers.
Musil is the latest Palestine goalkeeper to be selected to the All-State First Team joining Prici Zavala (2007), Jose Cabrera (2013), Bennett Gierkey (2015 & 2016), Christian Hutchinson (2018, 2019 & 2020), and Jesus Vigil (2021).
Coach Absalom collected his sixth Regional Head Coach of the Year Award over three decades (2007, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023).
