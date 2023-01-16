PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats swept the Wildcat Classic for the first time since 2019.
State-ranked Class 4A #5 Varsity (9-0-1) and JVA (6-1) were crowned champions in their respective brackets on Saturday night with Varsity taking down Whitehouse, 3-1, and JVA dispatching Kilgore JVA, 2-1.
Tony Garcia, who was named tournament MVP, figured in all three goals for the Wildcats. He scored the first one assisted by Tony Sanchez, about 8 minutes into the first half. The second goal came right before the half when he assisted Freshman Reece Garcia for his first varsity goal, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Palestine had several opportunities to start the second half but failed to convert. Whitehouse then found the net to cut the lead to one. Tony Garcia slammed the door shut with his second goal of the game, assisted by twin brother Andy. The victory gave the Wildcats back-to-back championships in their own tournament.
JVA had to fight back from an early deficit to claim their crown. Kilgore scored first early in the second half. However the Wildcats would not be denied. Jalbert Sandoval scored both goals, assisted by Carlos Martinez and Raydon Vasquez.
Tony Garcia (MVP), Juan Lopez, Mario Escalante and Tony Sanchez were selected to the All-Tournament team for varsity. Jalbert Sandoval and Chris Vigil were All-Tournament selections for JV.
JVA returns to action on Monday against the Carlisle and Varsity gears up for the Grapevine Tournament.
