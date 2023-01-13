PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats opened their own tournament with a 6-0 victory over the Mabank Panthers.
Tony Sanchez opened up the scoring on an assist from Ty Carnes. Ian Garcia doubled the lead when he curled a restart around the Panther wall and just inside the post. The ‘Cats took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Tony Sanchez added another to his tally to start the second half, assisted by fellow freshman Sebastian Hernandez. Carnes got a goal of his own, assisted by Sanchez. Ian Garcia scored on another restart that went through the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net. Andy Garcia finished the scoring off Sanchez’s second assist.
Justus Musil collected the clean sheet with help from defenders Juan Lopez, Ricoh Avila, David Arredondo, Hernandez, Christian Parker and Colt James.
During the second match of the evening the Wildcats battled the Lindale Eagles to a 0-0 draw.
It was the fifth consecutive clean sheet for the Wildcats. Freshman Justus Musil was between the pipes and was assisted by the defensive effort of Sebastian Ledesma, Colt James, Ricoh Avila, Juan Lopez, Diego Oliva and David Arredondo.
The ‘Cats have two more matches on Friday against two pre-season state ranked teams, the Mexia Blackcats and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
